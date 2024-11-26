Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It has been widely assumed that Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was on the hot seat this season with the Cowboys, especially after team owner Jerry Jones decided not to give him a contract extension despite three consecutive 12-win seasons.

But despite a difficult season from the Cowboys, it doesn’t sound like Jones has ruled out the possibility of bringing him back.

McCarthy is in the final year of the contract and it has been widely assumed that the team would choose to part ways with him after a disappointing season this year.

However, that is not necessarily what Jones is saying publicly.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Jones indicated that it’s “not crazy” to think that McCarthy could get a contract extension after the season, calling him an “outstanding coach.”

“I don’t think that’s crazy at all. That’s not crazy,” Jones said according to Pro Football Talk. “Listen, Mike McCarthy is an outstanding coach. . . . A Super Bowl-winning coach. Mike McCarthy has been there and done that. He’s got great ideas.”

“Bottom line is no place in my body language or anything else have you seen an indication about what we’re going to be doing relative to this staff at the end of the year. And we shouldn’t, we got a lot of football left,” Jones said.

Jones went on to indicate that the team’s final six games will go a long way toward determining the long-term future of the team.

This season, of course, was going poorly to start and was completely derailed when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

We’ll have to see whether or not McCarthy gets a sort of mulligan and is invited back next season.

