Dallas Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones is facing decisions about the future of head coach Mike McCarthy, and it appears he believes he has all the necessary information to proceed.

Jones chose not to offer McCarthy a contract extension before the season began, leaving McCarthy’s contract set to expire at season’s end and raising questions about his long-term role with the team.

Following a disappointing season that saw the Cowboys miss the playoffs, McCarthy’s return for another season as head coach is uncertain, and it remains to be seen whether Jones will opt to explore other options.

Although no final decision has been announced, Jones appears confident he has all the information needed to make the call.

In a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones suggested that this week’s game would not significantly influence his decision-making process.

“No, the hay’s in the barn as far as our staff is concerned . . . I don’t think there’s something that would happen out there Sunday impacting where we’re going to be as we go forward,” Jones said, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

While Jones has not explicitly revealed his leanings regarding this decision, he has noted some positive takeaways from an otherwise underwhelming season.

During the interview, Jones stated, “it doesn’t take any effort on my part to look at see the positives” from McCarthy’s team this season.

We’ll have to see what Jones’ final decision is.

