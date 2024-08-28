Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook on Wednesday, and it sounds like team owner and general manager Jerry Jones is quite pleased with the addition.

During a recent press conference, Jerry Jones made it clear that he thinks Dalvin Cook “could really help us out” this upcoming season once he learns the offensive system and gets comfortable with the team.

“Dalvin is someone we all have an appreciation for his career,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Wednesday according to Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “He gives us a chance to get in here and run the system. He’s initially on the practice squad, gives him a chance to get in here and learn the system. We had hoped that as time went along in this offseason, we would have an opportunity to maybe look at a player of his stature if the right circumstances came along. They came along. We’re appreciative of it. We had a workout for him. He’s in good shape. He’ll get a lot more work. He will learn the system as he goes and he could really help us out this year.”

For now, Cook has just signed to the team’s practice squad. But it sounds like he will have a chance to make a real impact on the team this season once he acclimates to the offense.

