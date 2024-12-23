Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. While Dallas is eliminated from playoff contention, the victory had to feel pretty good. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke highly about the team’s performance and sent a strong message to head coach Mike McCarthy after the game.

Jones complimented his team’s efforts and McCarthy for refusing to let them quit despite playing in a relatively meaningless game.

“Proud of those guys. They wouldn’t give it up out there. So I’m real, real proud of them,” he said via NFL.com. “And Mike McCarthy, he just won’t let them not think they’re playing for the Super Bowl out there. He won’t let them do it. So proud of that.”

Jones’ assessment of the situation was fair and honest. The Cowboys owner then later refused to commit to retaining McCarthy for the 2025 NFL season. In fact, he tabled the discussion entirely.