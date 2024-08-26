Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo understands he has a decision to make regarding the team’s starting quarterback competition, and it doesn’t sound like it’s necessarily an easy one.

During a press conference following the team’s final preseason game on Sunday, Jerod Mayo offered his reaction to the decision he is currently facing as he called Drake Maye the team’s “second-best quarterback on the roster” behind veteran Jacoby Brissett, who suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday. But Mayo also acknowledged that Maye has “outplayed” Brissett.

“Jacoby may come in here today and say his shoulder is no good,” Mayo said according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. “So I’m not going to get too far down the road on if Jacoby could play or couldn’t play. What I will say is this is a true competition and I would say at this current point, Drake has outplayed Jacoby. Now, in saying that, we have to take in the full body of work going all the way back to the spring and beginning of training camp. And we’ll see where we end up, but those are the conversations that will happen here over the next couple days.”

Mayo indicated that he expects to make a final announcement regarding the team’s starting quarterback on Monday.

[Mike Reiss]