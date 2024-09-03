Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots decided to name Jacoby Brissett the team’s starting quarterback this season ahead of rookie Drake Maye, even though head coach Jerod Mayo said that Maye “outplayed” Brissett during the preseason. Mayo explained that whole situation a little bit more this week.

During a recent appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, Jerod Mayo explained what he meant when he said that Drake Maye had “outplayed” Jacoby Brissett during the preseason – and it didn’t exactly mean what everyone thought it meant.

“I should have given more context to the comment at the time,” Mayo said according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “Drake had more playing time in the preseason than Jacoby, and that was intentional.”

So even though Maye got more reps than Brissett during the preseason, Brissett will be the team’s starter. But it sounds like the team is going to be committed to getting Maye some reps during practice.

“We talk about, not only in the game, but also in practices, getting those mental reps, and he’ll know what every play is,” Mayo said. “He’ll make his checks and stuff on the sideline and continue to develop that way. And he’ll develop through practice. He’ll get reps [still] with the first team and also the show team.”

[Boston Herald]