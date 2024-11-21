Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have been battling uphill all season.

Cleveland is set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. Unfortunately for the Browns, that hill just got a lot steeper, according to one Browns reporter.

“Browns Jed Wills Jr. (knee) has been ruled out for the Steelers game,” reported Mary Kay Cabot on Wednesday, meaning that the Browns will be on their third-string left tackle for the contest.

This is an especially brutal break against the Steelers, who depend on their elite pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields.

Fans created to the brutal news on social media.

“Jed wills prolly won’t play again this season. Yall can stop reporting this,” one fan said on Twitter.

“That guy is a waste,” one fan added.

“Us Steeler Fans now how many stinkers we have laid in Cleveland on Thursday night after Big wins..Doesnt matter who is playing. We might have Jameis looking like Prime Tom Brady tomorrow.. Who knows,” one fan added.

“Business decision. Never in my lifetime have I been more excited for an organization to clean house. Such a shame too bc you have people legit balling out, then people like Wills and Thornhill,” one fan added.

“So in other words the Browns will only lose by 25 instead of 40,” one fan added.

“It’s okay, I hear they’re actually building a balloon animal in place of him for the game,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Browns have planned to deter the Steelers’ pass rush.

[Mary Kay Cabot]