Earlier this month, rapper Jay-Z was added to a civil lawsuit facing claims that he and fellow rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs raped a girl back in 2000 when she was 13 years old. And Jay-Z – a longtime partner with the NFL – was dealt a pretty significant legal blow on Thursday.

In the lawsuit, the woman alleges that she was raped after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty 24 years ago. Diddy was sued back in October, but earlier this month, Jay-Z was added to the lawsuit.

Jay-Z pushed back against the claims. His attorney, Alex Spiro, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the filing should be dismissed if the accuser does not reveal her identity. However, the judge does not agree.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres officially denied this motion, dealing Jay-Z a pretty significant legal blow.

“Carter’s lawyer’s relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client,” wrote Judge Torres in her ruling according to court docs obtained by People Magazine.

“The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it,” Judge Torres added.

His previous court filing, Spiro urged the judge to require Jay-Z’s accuser to “reveal her identity if she wants to continue the lawsuit,” the Associated Press reported.

“Mr. Carter deserves to know the identity of the person who is effectively accusing him — in sensationalized, publicity-hunting fashion — of criminal conduct, demanding massive financial compensation, and tarnishing a reputation earned over decades,” Spiro wrote according to the Associated Press.

After this decision from the judge, the lawsuit will continue and she will be permitted to remain anonymous.

If you or someone else is the victim of sexual assault, please know that help is available 24 hours a day. You can speak to someone today by calling the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

[People Magazine, Associated Press]