Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce has let it be known that he is very supportive of the relationship between his brother Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift, and he recently shared another reason why he likes her.

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce had a pretty clear message to Taylor Swift about how much he appreciates that she is introducing his brother to some new foods.

Specifically, Travis revealed that his pop star girlfriend has caused him to open up to Indian food.

“You know I’m starting to open up to the Indian cuisine,” Travis told Jason on the October 9 episode of the podcast after Jason asked if he liked curry.

“I know, my girl Tay is getting you opened up,” Jason replied.

“She is,” Travis admitted to his brother.

“She’s introducing new foods to you. It’s been one of the greatest things that I’ve been happy about,” Jason replied to Travis.

Taylor and Travis have now been dating for a little over a year after they made their relationship public with Taylor appearing at a Kansas City Chiefs game last September.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Swift followed up her appearance at the game by attending 12 more throughout the season including the Super Bowl LVII win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Travis then spent the summer attending several of Taylor’s overseas Eras Tour concerts in Europe in support of his girlfriend.

Taylor has been in the stands for three Chiefs games so far this season, but she will likely be unable to support him in person for a few months with her Eras Tour beginning once again.

We’ll have to see how their relationship continues to progress.

[Life and Style]