Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jason Kelce is certainly not shy when it comes to discussing pretty much anything about himself, and that was true once again on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce.

During the podcast, Jason and Travis were discussing the NFL’s media policy that allows reporters to access the team locker room. Some players are against allowing the media in the locker room, but Kelce made it pretty clear that he didn’t mind.

“I’m not gonna lie, it is a little weird that people are in there, but I don’t mind,” Jason said. “I never minded it.”

This might be the hardest Jason has made Travis laugh in the history of the show 😭 pic.twitter.com/zgmsmXH9Sr — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 10, 2024

“You never minded it?” Travis asked skeptically.

“Listen, if somebody wants to see … my [private part] is low on the totem pole,” Jason said.

“I’m not impressing anybody, or doing anything, if you wanna look at it, go for it, be my guest,” Jason said. “It’s not gonna impress you —”

“It’s gonna make some babies, man,” Travis interrupted. “That’s what it’s gonna do.”

“It’s efficient, it gets the job done,” Jason said.

Jason went on to explain that he is simply unbothered by media in the locker room and doesn’t think it’s a big issue.

He said it’s very easy to find privacy if someone desires it. But clearly, he isn’t worried about that, either.

[New Heights]