Back in October, Jason Kelce was involved in an altercation outside the stadium ahead of the Big Ten showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions when smashed the cell phone of a heckling fan. After a police investigation, it sounds like authorities have made a final decision on whether or not Kelce will face charges.

The incident occurred just outside of Penn State’s Beaver Stadium ahead of Saturday’s game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions, which Jason Kelce attended after making an appearance on College GameDay that morning.

As Kelce was walking to the stadium, a fan approached him and criticized his brother’s relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift while using a homophobic slur.

“Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a [homophobic slur] for dating Taylor Swift?” the heckler asked Jason.

Kelce responded by grabbing the heckler’s phone and smashing it on the ground. He then used the slur back at him.

“Who’s the [homophobic slur] now?” Kelce said.

The incident prompted a police investigation, but according to a report from Penn Live, police have confirmed that the investigation into the incident has been closed.

“The individual in the video football circulating on social media has not been identified, and no one has come forward to University Police with a related complaint about damage to personal property,” a Penn State police spokesperson confirmed to PennLive.

Kelce apologized for the incident during an appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown last month.

“I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it,” Kelce said.

“And in a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing. I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse, and [don’t think] it’s the right way to go about things. In that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have. So I think bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rule. It’s what I’ve always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency and respect, even though I fell short this week. I’m going to do that moving forward and continue to do that.”

It’s now time for everyone involved to move on from the incident.

