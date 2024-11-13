Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce recently admitted some news that he probably should’ve kept to himself.

During an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with his brother Travis, the topic of a mysterious stain that appeared on a Detroit Lions player’s backside came up.

Kelce decided to let it fly that he had been in the same spot before.

“This is why I hate white pants,” Jason Kelce said. “This is not the first time this has happened. I know many players this has happened to.”

“Travis, you and I both know he didn’t sit on no Gatorade,” Jason said. “Not in that exact specific spot. We all know what that is. And he has nothing to be ashamed of. I am here to have your back, James.

“I did this before a game once. You know when you fart and you know that there’s a possibility something came out but you’re not certain?”

Fans on social media weren’t too happy about the admission.

“This guy has tried everything including sharting in white pants and still nobody cares. Get off my tv,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Why is everyone in football committed to oversharing the most disgusting things right now,” one fan wanted to know.

This is definitely something Kelce could’ve kept to himself.

