Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; ESPN Monday Night Football broadcaster Jason Kelce on the set before game between Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jason Kelce seems to have drawn the ire of one of his ESPN colleagues and sparked outrage from a number of fans.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center is beginning his media career with ESPN this month after retiring from the league following last season. But Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has already seen enough of him.

During a rant on ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday, Russo criticized the New Heights podcast that Jason Kelce does with his brother Travis Kelce and made it very clear that he thinks Jason has been given too much airtime on ESPN.

ESPN execs gotta love Dog complaining about seeing too much of Jason Kelce on ESPN. "They put him in the booth in the Philadelphia game against Atlanta!" pic.twitter.com/4X93OUEzT4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 25, 2024

“They’re gonna get mad at me,” Russo said. “I’m gonna say it anyway because I feel like it. I’m in one of those moods. I think we’ve all seen plenty of Jason Kelce in the last few weeks, would you agree?”

While his ESPN colleagues didn’t necessarily agree, many fans certainly did.

“God Bless him! He’s the best. No fear. He’s absolutely right, too. Enough of both Kelces. Make it stop,” a fan wrote in support of Russo’s rant.

“ESPN loves propping up that alcoholic slob. First sports gambling, then this. We are straying from the light,” another fan said of Jason Kelce.

“Mad Dog is right, Jason Kelce sucks,” another fan added.

“Nobody knew him before Taylor [Swift]. Lets get back there,” another fan said.

“Enough is enough and I’m an Eagles fan,” another fan said.

Clearly, Jason Kelce isn’t as popular as ESPN likely would have hoped.

