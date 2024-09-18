Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Philidelphia Eagles clashed with the Atlanta Falcons Monday night, and although the Falcons made a comeback for the ages to win it, fans were still livid about the game.

Former Eagle and rising media star Jason Kelce joined the broadcast booth during the game, and he wasn’t shy about where his rooting interests lay. Although Eagles fans watching from home might’ve loved listening to their former center, who retired at the end of last season, Falcons fans didn’t feel the same way.

Falcons fans took to social media to voice their problems with Kelce’s antics in the booth.

“If I’m an Atlanta Falcons fan, I’m completely disgusted by this MNF broadcast. The Jason Kelce love fest all night is nauseating,” one fan wrote about Kelce’s appearance.

“So Falcons fans have to listen to Jason Kelce root for the Eagles on a national broadcast? That’s annoying,” someone else added.

“i don’t mind Jason Kelce but did we really need him in the booth for an entire quarter,” a fan said.

“I feel like it’s crazy to have a guy in the booth that’s outwardly cheering for one of the teams,” someone chimed in.

It’s not hard to see why Falcons fans would be so upset, but with their shocking victory, at least they got the last laugh.