Fans are not happy with Jason Kelce after he was caught on camera using a homophobic slur toward a fan.

Jason Kelce appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of Saturday’s showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions before attending the game himself.

As he was walking toward the stadium after his appearance on the pregame show, a fan approached him, using a homophobic slur toward Jason’s younger brother Travis as he criticized his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

“Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a [homophobic slur] for dating Taylor Swift?” the heckler asked Jason.

Jason responded by grabbing the fan’s phone and smashing it on the ground.

“Who’s the [homophobic slur] now?” Kelce responded after smashing the fan’s phone.

It’s understandable why Kelce responded with frustration and anger, but fans were disgusted by the fact that he decided to use the term right back at the fan.

“I was fully on board with what he did until he said this,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“Really bad look,” another fan added of Kelce’s language.

“Literally the other post in this sub and the TS subreddit posts I’ve seen disgust me,” another fan wrote, expressing their displeasure.

“Neither of their actions were okay,” another fan added.

“You don’t respond with knee jerk aggression and then use the same slur on them,” someone said.

“He’s a fragile little bully, too,” someone else added.

Clearly, fans think Kelce should have handled the situation better.

