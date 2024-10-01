Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After a long and successful playing career that saw him win a Super Bowl, Jason Kelce has transitioned from the football field into the media landscape.

Even though he isn’t on the field these days, Kelce is still 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, meaning he can look a little silly amongst most people. That’s especially true when he makes interesting fashion choices.

Kelce appeared on Monday Night Countdown ahead of ESPn’s doubleheader featuring the Miami Dolphins vs. the Tennesee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Detroit Lions. Kelce’s attire drew attention from all over the internet. Fans couldn’t help but go in on Kelce on Twitter.

“Jason Kelce look like he’s going to a Philly parent teacher conference,” one fan said, roasting Kelce.

Jason Kelce look like he’s going to a Philly parent teacher conference 🤣 #MNF pic.twitter.com/jnWjGUUIMs — Maybe: Marcus (@whatmarcusdid) September 30, 2024

“Travis Kelce and his brother Jason switched souls cause this is the brother with the soul now,” a fan wrote.

“Jason Kelce is one of a kind,” another fan added.

“Tell us how playing in Philly impacted you without saying it,” another fan tweeted.

Everything was in good fun, as Kelce is about as beloved a sports figure as there is. Even though he was dressed a little goofily, KElce still managed to provide solid insight and contribute to the broadcast.