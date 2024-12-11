Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce might not play football anymore, but he’s as prominent as ever. Kelce not only hosts an enormous podcast with his brother Travis, who still plays in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs but is also a part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast team.

Unfortunately, as good as things are going for Kelce in the media space these days, it wasn’t enough to protect him from being in a nasty accident.

A wicked video of Kelce crashing a vehicle after trying to make a turn at too high of a speed is making the rounds on social media.

Jason Kelce crashes Eagles Helmet Cart pic.twitter.com/srJRC35Jou — Irrelevant World (@Irreleventworld) December 7, 2024

It’s unclear exactly why Kelce was driving the eagles-themed vehicle, but it appears that there were no serious injuries as a result. Assuming that he’s good to go, Kelce’s media career is set to ramp up in the new year.

“They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce” is a late-night show that Kelce will be headlining on ESPN and is set to debut on January 3.

“I loved late-night shows. I’ve always loved them. I remember sleepovers watching Conan O’Brien with my friends,” Kelce said when the show was announced, according to The Spun.

“We’re going to have a bunch of guys up there: legends of the game, friends that I played with, coaches, celebrities.”

Hopefully, the new year doesn’t include more crashes for Kelce.

[The Spun]