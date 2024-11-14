Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce confirmed some rather disgusting news this week, and it caused quite a stir from fans on social media.

During the latest episode of New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce, the two brothers discussed social media speculation about a mysterious brown stain on Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston’s pants Sunday. This led Jason to casually admit that he once soiled himself at a Philadelphia Eagles game.

“Travis, you and I both know he didn’t sit on no Gatorade,” Jason said. “Not in that exact specific spot. We all know what that is. And he has nothing to be ashamed of. I am here to have your back, James. I did this before a game once. You know when you fart and you know that there’s a possibility something came out but you’re not certain?”

Kelce confirmed that he did indeed soil himself.

“This is why I hate white pants,” Jason Kelce said. “This is not the first time this has happened. I know many players this has happened to.”

Kelce admitted he went through warmups before asking a teammate to confirm his suspicions.

“Hey, can you check me, because I think I may have just [soiled] myself,” Kelce recalled.

Kelce went back to the locker room, showered, and changed. But he fully acknowledges how gross it was.

“It was disgusting,” he admitted.

Needless to say, this confirmation led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Why is everyone in football committed to oversharing the most disgusting things right now,” one fan wrote on X.

“This is an opinion you end up having if you [soil] your pants frequently,” another fan added.

“Good on Jason,” another fan said.

“Jason was a center.. hope they lined up in shotgun for that practice,” another person added.

“File this under ‘too much information,’ another person said.

“This is why I refuse to engage my core,” another fan added.

Obviously, this is some pretty gross news for him to share, but he doesn’t seem all that concerned about what people think.

