Last week, the Denver Broncos announced that rookie Bo Nix would serve as the team’s starting quarterback this year as he beat out veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the role. While he understands his role, that doesn’t mean he’s necessarily happy about it.

During a recent press conference, Stidham was asked about the decision and he made it clear that he was not pleased because he knows that he is good enough to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

“First of all, obviously, I was very disappointed,” Stidham said. “I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league. I have zero doubts about that, and it just didn’t shake out my way. But I know what kind of player I am, what kind of person I am. Like I said earlier, I’ll be ready to go if I need to be, and like I said, I have no doubts that I’m a starting-caliber quarterback in this league.”

Stidham thinks he has proven himself as a capable starting quarterback in the league, both last season when he took over for Russell Wilson at the end of the season and as he competed for the role this offseason.

“I think they know what I can do,” Stidham said. “I think I displayed that last year whenever I was asked to come in and play the last two games, and then throughout practice, throughout training camp, OTAs, the whole thing. But at the end of the day, I’m going to go out there and do what I do. I’m very confident in what I can do, and do whatever I can to help this team.”

We’ll have to see whether or not he ever gets another opportunity as a starter.

