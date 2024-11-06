Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was recently placed on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury, putting him out a minimum of four games in the middle of what’s been a horrific season for the 3-5 Cowboys.

Some pundits seem to believe that the Cowboys record has as much to do with Prescott missing time as his hamstring. Former NFL wide receiver James Jones recently appeared on FOX’s The Facility and said just as much.

“This is a hamstring for a quarterback who is not explosive at the quarterback spot. If they tried to hold me out, I would say ‘Who am I running away from?’ I’ve been 4.5-4.6, I’m gonna stay 4.5-4.6 with a bad hammy. So I’m going out here and playing. Dak Prescott, with the way the season is going right now… We heard him on the sideline with what he said. Dak is quitting on these boys.”

“Dak quit on his team.”@89JonesNTAF reacts to Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury putting him on IR pic.twitter.com/4xUMmnbkka — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) November 5, 2024

Fans reacted to the accusation on social media.

“Now when you get injured you’re quitting on your team they wait for anything to jump on Dak it’s crazy,” one fan said on Twitter.

“He injured the hamstring making a pass lmao. How he going play qb if he can’t step into his throws,” one fan added.

“This is bad…. Im shocked that this was said by James Jones. This is a shady McCoy type reaponse, just straight stupidity. I stopped watching these shows a long time ago. I feel bad for the people who watch and believe this BS,” one fan chimed in.

“‘Dak quit on his team’ — even though he was out there throwing ducks and made it worse playing through it and looks like it’s the same leg of his surgically repaired ankle,” one fan added.

“James you can’t go at dak to try to defend mike. The man called a fake punt shoulder fade and 3rd and 5 FB dive. Mike will be a special guest w yall soon,” one fan said, referencing the decision making of head coach Mike McCarthy.

“Nico Collins is also on IR with a hamstring injury…He quit also?” one fan needed to know.

“None of the other 3 told him he was wild. Very telling,” a fan added.

As brutal a season as the Cowboys have had, it’s not fair to fault players for injuries when they put their health on the line for fans every week.