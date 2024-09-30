Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; General view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet on the turf prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts, and that wasn’t the only bad news coming out of the weekend.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Twitter Monday morning that Steelers starting guard James Daniels is out for the season with an Achilles injury that he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

#Steelers starting guard James Daniels suffered an Achilles tear Sunday against Indy, per source. He will be out for the season. Tough blow for a steady starter up front. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 30, 2024

This is a brutal development for the Steelers, who have dealt with several injuries to their offensive line already in the early part of the season. Fans on social media reacted to the latest news.

“That’s brutal. He was playing better than expected. Him and (Fautanu). Two tough OL losses,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Losing James Daniels to an Achilles tear is a huge setback for the team. He’s been a reliable presence on the offensive line, and his absence will be felt throughout the season. Tough loss, especially with his consistency up front,” said a fan.

“The standard is the standard, next man up or whatever we say nowadays. That is all i can say right now,” one person wrote.

“The Steelers OLine injuries this year remind me of a couple years ago when the Ravens lost all of their RBs for the season,” someone else said.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Steelers handle a depleted offensive line. Pittsburgh is currently first in the AFC North, but it just got a lot harder for them to sustain their success.