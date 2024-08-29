Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared to end his hold-in earlier week as he practiced with the team for the first time after skipping all of the team’s offseason workouts, training camp, and preseason while seeking a new contract, but he is once against sidelining himself from practice, putting his status for the team’s season-opening showdown with the New England Patriots in a little over a week.

Bengals head coach Zach Taylor did not have many answers regarding the status of Ja’Marr Chase and whether or not he will be available to play in the season opener, but he did express confidence in Chase’s preparation.

“He’s been in every meeting,” Taylor said according to Pro Football Talk. “So, he knows everything. He’s been in the system for the three years he played in it, a fourth year now. So, again, he knows everything.”

Taylor also indicated that not having Chase available for practice has not impacted the team all that much.

“In this league, every week there’s a form of adversity and you’ve got to find the positives in it,” Taylor said. “Our team has found the positives in it and is able to support a teammate, find positives for other teammates, and continue to move forward. Again, you can’t waste a day complaining about a situation. You’ve just got to make the most of it and keep it moving. And that’s what our guys have done. Again, we’re all on the same page. We’re all on board with this thing. So, just excited to get to game week.”

We’ll have to see how this whole situation plays out.

[Pro Football Talk]