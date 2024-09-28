Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With the Cincinnati Bengals having lost their first three games of the 2024 season, all eyes are Joe Burrow heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

But despite the Bengals being winless, Ja’Marr Chase still has faith in Burrow’s leadership. Having known the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner dating back to their college careers at LSU, the Pro Bowl wide receiver is plenty familiar with his leadership style.

“Joe has always been a leader to me,” Chase told reporters on Friday according to Mike Petraglia. “I’ve never really seen him say extra like out of the ordinary to get us going. He’s pretty much himself.”

But when asked whether the Bengals need more vocal leadership considering their current record, Chase conceded: “I don’t know, but I wouldn’t mind it though.”

While Chase clearly has confidence in Burrow as a leader, it’s interesting to hear him say he wouldn’t mind more vocal leadership at this point in the season. Clearly, Cincinnati’s season hasn’t gone as planned, leaving the team searching for answers — as well as its first win of the season.

Despite the 0-3 record, the Bengals enter Week 4 just one game behind the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns in the AFC North standings, with both teams currently 1-2. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in first place with a 1-2 record heading into their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

