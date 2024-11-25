Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are trying to tread water while second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud goes through the first rough patch of his young career.

The Texans lost 32-27 to the Tennesee Titans on Sunday, to fall to 7-5 on the season. While the Texans are still in first place in the AFC South, it’s going to be harder to maintain their place in the standings moving forward.

“Texans standout safety Jalen Pitre is expected to miss multiple weeks with a partial pectoral tear suffered Sunday, per source. No surgery as of now. Exact timetable is TBD and Pitre could end up needing surgery later. But a return to play this season is still on the table,” reported NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Monday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Texans haven’t been close to the same since losing Diggs,” one fan said on Twitter, noting the toll injuries have already taken on the Texans’ season.

“They should trade for Kyle Dugger this offseason just to be safe,” one fan added.

“Man that sucks he was playing very well,” one fan added.

“Pitre’s pec is having a pit stop,” one fan added in an attempt to be clever.

It’ll be interesting to see just how severe the injury ends up being and what it means for the Texans moving forward.