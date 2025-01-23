Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) in the second half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The NFC East is going to be well represented in this year’s edition of the NFC Championship. The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles are set for their third meeting of the season, with the teams splitting their regular season matchups.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been the talk of the playoffs, with many arguing that the young gunslinger has put together the greatest rookie season of all time.

He’ll be up against a quarterback who has already reached the Super Bowl once, Jalen Hurts. Unfortunately, Hurts won’t be 100% in the game due to a knee injury he’s battling, and there’s even been speculation he won’t be able to go at all.

Hurts provided a critical update on his status to reporters on Wednesday, but he wasn’t exactly brimming with optimism about his status for the NFC championship game.

“It’s just been progressing,” Hurts said, according to Pro Football Talk. “Taking it a day at a time. I was able to participate today and be involved in stuff, so just taking it a day at a time.”

Fans reacted to the update on social media.

“He might be on track but it’s time to coaching staff seriously considers going to tanner McKee for performance reasons regardless of his health,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Hurts needs to hand the ball to Saquon! The Giants made the Eagles the best team in the NFL Saquon is an all time great who could have rushed for 2300 if they used him, but they saved him for this,” one fan added.

“I figure something’s gotta give at some point. Whether it’s one of the QBs, an OL, turnovers, or something else. It may be a clean game but my feeling is someone’s going to have a bad day, as we’ve seen elsewhere in these playoffs,” one fan wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if Hurts can play a clean game when so much of his effectiveness is due to his mobility.