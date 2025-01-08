Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) take the field for warm ups against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts has returned to practice.

Ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Wild Card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, the team’s star quarterback returned to practice on Wednesday. Hurts hadn’t appeared on the field since suffering a concussion against the Washington Commanders on December 22.

A return to the field could signal his return to the lineup, which would be welcomed with open arms.

NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter John Clark noted Hurts‘ presence on the practice field with a post on X.

Jalen Hurts out here and throwing for practice at the Linc pic.twitter.com/LcZlzTvD5y — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 8, 2025

The Eagles would welcome Hurts back just in the nick of time. The team didn’t need him necessarily to finish out the season with the NFC East won. But they’ll certainly need him for the month of January.

Hurts has already shown a great ability to lead in the playoffs. He took the Eagles to the Super Bowl during the 2022-23 season, as the team fell just shy against the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts and the Eagles are hoping to do it again, but with a different result this time.

Given his status, it’s fair to wonder if this does indeed open the door for his return. If so, it’s a massive boon for the Eagles, and the Packers might have to retool their line of thinking. Going into the week, it was a question if he’d see the field this weekend.

Now though, it appears it’s a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ for Hurts and the Eagles.