Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the midst of some crucial games as they try to solidify their playoff berth and seeding. But in a horrible turn of events, they will not have star quarterback Jalen Hurts for this weekend’s game.

Jalen Hurts left last weekend’s game with an injury and has spent the entire week in concussion protocol. When Hurts was still in concussion protocol on Friday, it was widely speculated that Kenny Pickett would start in his place.

Now, that news is confirmed.

On Friday afternoon, the Eagles confirmed that Hurts will be out for Sunday’s game, naming Pickett their starting quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys.

Pickett played his first meaningful snaps for the Eagles last weekend after Hurts exited due to injury.

He concluded the game completing 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Though this will mark Pickett’s first start with the Eagles, it’s far from his first start in the NFL.

Over the past two seasons, Pickett served as the primary starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A victory this weekend would secure the NFC East title for the Eagles, ensuring they finish no lower than the No. 3 seed. A loss, however, could potentially hurt their seeding.

We’ll have to see how Pickett performs this week and how Hurts continues to recover from his injury.

[Philadelphia Eagles]