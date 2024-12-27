Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

During Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts left the game with an injury. He’s been in concussion protocol ever since, and it sounds like he’s not going to be able to play this week.

The Eagles are preparing to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. But as of Friday, Jalen Hurts remains in the concussion protocol, signaling that it’s unlikely he’ll be ready for Sunday’s game.

During his press conference on Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni admitted that it does not look like Hurts will be able to play.

“It’s going to be tough for him to make it,” Sirianni said according to Pro Football Talk.

In Hurts’ place, it looks like the Eagles will start backup quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett played his first meaningful snaps with the Eagles last weekend after Hurts left with an injury. He finished the game 14-of-24 for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

During the game, Pickett suffered an injury of his own, but it sounds like he will be able to play.

While this will be Pickett’s first start with the Eagles, it is certainly not the first start of his NFL career. Pickett was the primary starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers the past two seasons.

With a win this weekend, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East title and will not be any lower than the No. 3 seed

We’ll have to see how Pickett performs on Sunday.

