The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Washington Commanders last Sunday in an NFC East Clash. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad part of the day for the Eagles.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was removed from the game after suffering a nasty bang to his head, and now there’s a follow-up to the situation that Eagles fans won’t want to hear, per one prominent NFL insider.

“The (Eagles) list QB Jalen Hurts as DNP on their estimated practice report because of a concussion, putting his status for this weekend in doubt,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“So now the narrative if he doesn’t play is that if the cowboys win it doesn’t count because he didn’t play,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Not concussed. League pulled him for a commanders W,” one distrusting fan speculated.

“What should be important to note is that even if Hurts doesn’t practice but is cleared in the concussion protocol, he’ll likely play I wouldn’t like it, I don’t agree with it, but I’d accept it,” one fan added.

“We’re actually gonna split with the Cowboys again,” one Eagles fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see who starts at quarterback for Philadelphia if Hurts can’t go.