Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to the starting lineup for the team after a multiple-week absence for their Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans. But unfortunately, his return wouldn’t last long thanks to a dirty hit from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

In the second quarter, Lawrence attempted to slide to protect himself on a rush attempt for a first down. Instead, Al-Shaair opted to lay a vicious hit on Lawrence, who appeared to immediately go out cold as a result.

The dirtiest hit I’ve seen since berfect on Antonio brown Hope Trevor Lawrence is good pic.twitter.com/VTvXQ2sfKy — Silencerr (@SilencerGG) December 1, 2024

Understandably, Jaguar players were furious with Al-Shaair after the hit, with a number of Lawrence’s offensive linemen stepping in to defend their fallen quarterback.

Lawrence would not return to the game after taking this hit, while Al-Shaair was rightfully ejected.

The Jaguars would go on to lose the game 23-20. But obviously, there were far more pressing issues than just the game regarding to Lawrence’s health after taking the hit.

Lawrence took to social media to update Jaguars fans, saying that he is now “home and feeling better” following the devastating hit.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and has been praying for me,” wrote Lawrence on X. “I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all.”

While the loss is obviously unfortunate for the Jaguars, their top concern is of course the long-term health of their quarterback Trevor Lawrence. So hopefully he continues to feel as good as possible in the days following this terrible head injury.

As far as how this hit potentially impacts his availability moving forward, he will almost certainly enter concussion protocol.

It also seems possible that at this point, with the Jaguars now sitting at 2-10 on the season, Lawrence may be potentially shut down for the remainder of the season. But only time will tell whether that ends up being the case.

