The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t start the season the way they had hoped, falling 20-17 to the Miami Dolphins after leading 17-7 at halftime. The offense stalled in the second half, failing to score any point in the last two frames of the contest. To make matters worse, the Jags will now have to do some rearranging in their secondary.

According to Pro Football Talk, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters in his Monday press conference that cornerback Tyson Campbell is going to miss at least one game with a hamstring injury suffered during Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Campbell was a critical part of Jacksonville’s defensive backfield. Sunday he was on field for 53 of the 71 defensive snaps before the injury sidelined him.

The Jaguars built their secondary expecting Campbell to be a major contributor. In July the team signed him to a four-year extension. The team drafted him in the second round of the 2021 draft, and since joining Campbell has 44 appearances with the team, including 43 starts.

Fans took to social media after the bad news.

The Jaguars will now have to rely on the depth of their secondary to replace his production. Their next contest is Sunday against the floundering Cleveland Browns.

