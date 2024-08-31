Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming into the 2024-25 NFL season off of a disappoint year where the team surprisingly missed the postseason. But team owner Shad Khan doesn’t expect for that to become a trend.

Khan recently spoke about his expectations of the team in the latest episode of the team’s in-house video series, The Hunt, where he declared that winning is “the expectations” this season and that he is feeling quite confident about the team’s roster.

“About a month ago we celebrated the city’s partnership with the Jaguars and the approval of funding for the new stadium of the future,” Khan said via NFL.com. “So, I met with the reporters and the discussion obviously quickly turned to football and I was quoted, For us, winning now is the expectation. So really, I have been looking forward to tonight to set the record straight. I was not misquoted. And let me just repeat, winning now is the expectation.

“Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let’s prove it by winning now.”

The team has made a number of big-name signings this offseason, including bringing in former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis, former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead, and former Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage.

But to say that this is the best roster in the history of the organization is certainly a bold statement. Especially when you consider it wasn’t that long ago that the organization was in the AFC Championship Game back in 2017.

Regardless, the precedent has clearly been set by Khan for this team to success this coming season. So if we do see similar struggles to last season for the team, expect some big changes to take place.

[NFL.com]