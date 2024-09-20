Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

It looks like the New England Patriots have a bit of a decision to make at the quarterback position.

Ahead of the season, the Patriots named veteran Jacoby Brissett the team’s starting quarterback. But after he hasn’t necessarily been dominant, it sounds like there’s a chance the team could make a switch.

Toward the end of Thursday night’s blowout loss against the New York Jets, head coach Jerod Mayo decided to give first-round rookie quarterback Drake Maye a chance to play.

After the game, Mayo was asked whether or not Drake’s appearance was an indication that the team could be looking to make a change at the quarterback position.

While Mayo didn’t exactly have a firm answer, he certainly didn’t commit to Brissett, either.

“I don’t know,” Mayo responded simply.

His response suggests the team is at least open to making a change, but Brissett doesn’t sound too worried about it.

When asked if he still feels like he’s the starting quarterback, Brissett responded “Of course,” and made it clear that he isn’t all that concerned about the comments from Mayo, especially since he didn’t even hear them.

“I’m not going to overreact to something that I didn’t hear,” Brissett said according to Pro Football Talk.

We’ll have to see what the Patriots decide to do.

[Pro Football Talk]