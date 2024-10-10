Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots decided to bench veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett in favor of rookie quarterback Drake Maye. And while Brissett isn’t happy about it, it sounds like he’s still going to do everything he can to help the team.

“It’s tough. I don’t think words can really describe how tough it is,” Brissett said via Christopher Price of the Boston Globe.

That said, he also understands that he is just one play away from having to be the starter again, so he’ll be preparing while supporting Maye.

“I don’t think that’s an issue for me. Like you said, I’ve been there before,” Brissett said. “But I’m here to support Drake.”

Brissett said that he has received a lot of support from his teammates after the news, even from Maye himself.

“I told somebody this the other day, I’ve been through harder things in my life,” Brissett said according to A to Z Sports. “I’m sure this won’t be the last time I go through something hard. So, I’ll be alright.

“I mean, Drake asked me how I’m doing, I was like, ‘Man, if you’re worried about me, you’re worried about the wrong thing right now. I can take care of myself.’ Nah, obviously I appreciated that, but I’ll be alright.”

We’ll have to see how Maye is able to perform in his first start.

[Boston Globe, A to Z Sports]