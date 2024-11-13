Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have their biggest game of the season this Sunday, as they prepare to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a game that should have massive implications on playoff seeding.

Unfortunately for Kansas City, it appears that one critical piece to the Chiefs offense won’t be healthy enough to go in time, despite his best efforts to work his way back from the injured reserve list.

“Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reports that RB Isiah Pacheco is unlikely to play Sunday at Buffalo,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reports that RB Isiah Pacheco is unlikely to play Sunday at Buffalo. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“I hope the rest of the league is prepared, the Kansas City Chiefs are slowly rounding into form. A Three-peat is likely,” one fan said on Twitter of Pacheco’s imminent return.

“When he comes back does that mean Hunt is gone? Or they sending that fullback to the practice squad?” one fan wondered.

“Great to see him returning to practice. He is about 9 weeks post-op. The initial reports of 6-8 weeks was always ridiculous and unrealistic, I discussed this earlier in the year (see below). Somewhere around 11-12 weeks is more appropriate. That would still be fast though,” one doctor added on Twitter.

“I’d think that would make him unlikely to play next week too,” one fan said.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Chiefs can manage to muster enough firepower to remain undefeated.