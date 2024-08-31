Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Next Friday, the NFL will be headed to South America for the first time in the latest rendition of their International Series. But already, the league is facing huge problems regarding the logistics of the game.

In the age of social media, many sports fans have made it a habit to spend every game day in the NFL on social media for numerous reasons, whether it be for injury updates on their biggest stars or perhaps to wager on the game.

Next week’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers, however, will be devoid of one major social media platform. At least in the country of Brazil, where the game is set to be played.

On Friday, the Brazilian Supreme Court justice made the decision to order Brazil’s telecom agency to block access to X across the nation. This decision came after X owner Elon Musk refused to comply with a Brazilian judge’s orders to suspend certain accounts.

Obviously, the game is still set to go on for the time being and likely will remain that way. But with how big the world of reporting in the NFL has become, some big problems are clearly present with X not being allowed in the country.

Maybe networks will find a way around this by having NFL insiders have someone travel to the game and text them key information about players in the game. But regardless, this sets up to be a major inconvenience for the start of the 2024-25 NFL season.

[New York Times]