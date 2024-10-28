Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But it sounds like there’s a chance he could be headed to the bench early in his second season.

Anthony Richardson missed the vast majority of his rookie season after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury early in the season. This season, he has struggled mightily and it sounds like the team is at least considering benching him.

During his press conference on Monday, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen was asked whether or not the team would consider benching Anthony Richardson.

While he didn’t give a firm answer either way, he certainly didn’t rule out that possibility.

“We’re evaluating everything,” Steichen said during his press conference according to Pro Football Talk.

So far this season, Richardson has been one of the worst passers in the entire league, throwing seven interceptions to just four touchdowns with a completion percentage below 45 percent.

Behind him, the Colts have veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who has already started two games in place of Richardson this season when the second-year quarterback was out due to an oblique injury.

Flacco has performed far better than Richardson this season, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 716 yards and seven touchdowns compared to just one interception.

Last season, Flacco helped lead the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs with a dominant run down the stretch, winning the league’s Comeback Player of the Year Award in the process.

We’ll have to see whether or not the team decides to make the change.

