Longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is in his 11th NFL season, and it’s starting to pay off. Well, at least it could.

Evans needs five receptions and 85 yards on Sunday to hit the incentives in his contract for an extra $3 million. He’s had at least five receptions and at least 85 yards in four games this season.

What’s the incentive? 💰 We take a look at some potential contract incentives that will be in play for Week 18👇 pic.twitter.com/lp1d2CsqW6 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 3, 2025

In his 11 NFL seasons, Evans has played at least 13 games each year. The wide receiver has nine straight 1,000-yard seasons.

According to Statista, the average career for an NFL wide receiver is 2.81 years with an overall league average for an NFL player around 3.3 years. Evans surpassed that by an extensive margin.

Evans credited massages as part of the reason for how well he’s aged. That’s something he learned from his former quarterback, Tom Brady. More stretching and foam rolling were introduced into his regime as well.

When Evans began his professional career, he was all about wings and pizza. Now, it’s a bit different. Once calling himself “a big, fat receiver,” Evans can now afford two chefs to keep his diet more healthy. He splurges now and then, however.

Evans currently has 65 receptions and 915 yards this season, and despite a hamstring injury, he’s maintained his health. The illustrious career earns him respect from his teammates and perhaps a path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“His gold jacket’s waiting for him,” Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “Yeah, we’ve gotta get that for him.”

Evans and the Bucs can clinch the NFC South crown with a win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

