There are a lot of great receivers in the NFL, but Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans thinks one of his own players is the best.

The Houston Texans will be without star wide receiver Nico Collins for at least the next four weeks as the team placed him on Injured Reserve.

During a press conference this week, Ryans spoke about what his loss means to the team’s offense, and he boldly declared him the “best receiver in the league.”

“Unfortunate that we’ll not have Nico, great player, best receiver in the league,” Ryans said according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

“He’ll be back at some point this season. Opportunity for other guys to step up and make the most of their opportunity, that’s what the league is about. A lot of guys who have stepped in when other guys are out have made a name for themselves and made some big plays in the league, so we’re looking for the same thing for whoever it may be.”

Of course, the stats do back up this claim this season.

Through five games, Collins led the entire league in receiving yards.

He’ll obviously have to do that consistently to be truly considered among the best in the league, but he’s certainly making the case.

