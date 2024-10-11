Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are the talk of the town, both on and off the field.

Kansas City is looking for its third straight Super Bowl championship and is headlined by superstar couples Patrick and Brittany Mahomes as well as Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift. Now another core member of the Chiefs dynasty is making headlines.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has made it known who he’s supporting in the November presidential election, per The Spun.

Butker made an appearance on FOX’s “The Ingraham Angle” where he endorsed Senator Josh Hawley, but that wasn’t the only endorsement he made. Butker was asked in his appearance whether or not he’d be voting for Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“I’m supporting the president that’s going to be the most pro-life president,” Butker answered. “That’s the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn. That’s what we should prioritize.”

“I think you have to vote for whoever is going to be the most pro-life,” he went on.

This isn’t the first time Butker has made his voice heard either. Earlier in the year he made a controversial speech at a college graduation ceremony.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you,” Butker said at the time. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

From his comments, it appears Butker will be voting for Trump in November. It’ll be interesting to see if he receives more backlash for his decision.

[The Spun]