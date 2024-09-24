Credit: The Enquirer

Even with Joe Burrow having bounced back from the wrist injury that derailed his 2023 season, the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves 0-3 to open the 2024 campaign.

But while it’s the Bengals defense that has taken the bulk of the blame for Cincinnati’s 38-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night, one Hall of Fame player directed his ire at the team’s starting quarterback.

“He played well, not well enough to win,” Shannon Sharpe said of Burrow on Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take.

Sharpe’s statement — which came in agreement with previous comments made by former NFL defensive lineman Chris Canty — drew an immediate disagreement from Marcus Spears.

“I’m gonna be honest. I don’t want to live in a world where a quarterback throws for 330 and three touchdowns with no turnovers and we’re gonna say he didn’t do enough to win a football game,” a clearly disappointed Spears said. “I don’t want to live in that world in the NFL.”

“I do!” Sharpe responded. “You live in a world where they make $55 million. Why do they make so much if so much isn’t expected of them?”

Marcus Spears had enough of this conversation 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4gDFbPBsTP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2024

While the Bengals didn’t win, it would be tough to point to Burrow as one of the primary reasons why. To Spears’ point, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns, while it was Cincinnati’s defense that allowed 38 points in the defeat.

Still, considering his salary, Sharpe believes that it’s not unrealistic that Burrow should be expected to be “Superman” when he’s on the field. Meanwhile, Spears is having a hard time understanding why the Bengals’ defensive blunders should take away from what he believes was a superhero-like performance from the former LSU star.

“WHEN THE HELL IS THREE TOUCHDOWNS FOR 330 NOT SUPERMAN?!” Spears erupted. “Shay, he needed six touchdowns?”

[Awful Announcing]