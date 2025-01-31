Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former quarterback and current NFL announcer Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Tom Brady’s retirement has been anything but easygoing. Brady joined the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group in 2024 and has since been a critical member of the decision-making process in Las Vegas.

On Friday announced that he would be launching a weekly newsletter. That’s not all. Brady is also in the middle of a 10-year contract with FOX where he calls NFL games as a member of the network’s “A-team.”

However, not everyone at FOX is pleased with Brady’s role with the network.

Former NFL player Greg Olsen found himself demoted from his role with the A-team when Brady joined the network, and in an interview with the Charlotte Observer, Olsen didn’t mince words on how he feels about the situation.

“In my mind, I’m going to call big-time games again,” Olsen said. “I’m going to call Super Bowl games again. I just don’t know the timeline or the venue.”

Olsen then spoke about his future role with the Network.

“It’s pretty clear that the path, the upward trajectory as far as Fox goes, probably is a non-factor. … I don’t know what the future holds. I enjoy working at Fox. Fox has been very good to me. They know. I’ve been very honest with them that I’m not content just calling one o’clock regional games for the rest of my career.”

Olsen was similarly honest about Brady calling this year’s Super Bowl in his place: “It sucks.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Olsen leaves the Network before the conclusion of his current contract with FOX, which he mentioned in the interview had two years remaining.