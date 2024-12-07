Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are well acquainted with one another. The division rivals see one another twice a year.

In the last meeting, an instant classic referred to as the “Snowglobe Game” the Browns managed to come away victorious. On the game’s final play, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome got into a bit of a skirmish.

Reporters asked Pickens if he’d have anything to say to Newsome before Sunday’s game and Pickens played coy. “I don’t know who that is,” the receiver said.

Newsome got wind of the comments and responded with some of his own.

“I’m all about the team. Obviously, he’s a guy who cares more so about himself and you an see that in the penalties he causes,” Newsome said, referencing Pickens’s knack for getting flagged.

Greg Newsome on George Pickens: "I'm all about the team. Obviously, he’s a guy who cares more so about himself and you an see that in the penalties he causes.” #Steelers #NFL 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/tjH2FieBxH — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 6, 2024

Fans reacted to the shot on social media.

“He’s not totally wrong. I have no idea if he’s all about his team, but what he’s correct about is GP is more about himself than team. The penalties are absolute proof of that. GP needs to focus on the collective goals of team,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I’m a Steelers Fan he not lying. I think Pickens be doing too much and he acting like he wants to be the new AB of the team with antics and attention seeking; it draining to watch at times, you can be doing that stuff going into the playoffs,” one fan added.

“Hope this banter doesn’t cause penalties and a subsequent loss for PB. Simmer down, men!” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens between the two on the field.