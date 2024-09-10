Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Green Bay Packers came up short in the NFL’s first-ever game in the Southern Hemisphere, they received some welcome news on Monday. Starting quarterback and rising star in the league Jordan Love suffered an injury in the last drive of Friday’s game, which the Packers lost 29-34. But it sounds like he will not be going on the Injured Reserve list.

Initial fears of Love’s injury included a possible ACL tear that would cost him the entire season. Tests revealed that Love injured his MCL, but according to Pro Football Talk, the team isn’t placing him on the Injured Reserve list and is not ruling him out of playing in their upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts just yet.

In a Monday press conference, Packers head coach Matt Lafleur said that it’s possible Love will play, although he was unable to provide a percentage on how likely it was Love would be available.

“He’s doing everything in his power,” LaFleur said according to Pro Football Talk. “He’s spending a lot of time trying to get back as soon as possible, but certainly we’re not going to put him in a position if he can’t protect himself that he’d go out there.”

The Packers already have a plan in place if Love is unable to go.

“If Jordan’s not cleared, we’ll start Malik and Sean will be the backup,” LaFleur said.

Eyes will be on Love as he tries to get back on the field and lead Green Bay to its first win of the season.

[Pro Football Talk]