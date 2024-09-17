Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not often that a quarterback has to deal with vomit on a football, but that’s exactly what happened for Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis during Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

On one third-and-10 play during the game, Malik Willis was supposed to throw the ball downfield. Instead, he immediately tucked it and started running with it, much to the confusion of head coach Matt LaFleur.

But after the game, LaFleur was quick to explain the problem: center Josh Myers had thrown up on the ball just before the snap, and Willis didn’t think he could throw it.

“I asked Malik why he didn’t throw the ball on that third down, and he told me Josh threw up on the ball,” LaFleur said according to Pro Football Talk.

“I was like, that’s the first time I ever heard that. The official came over to me, and said, ‘We saw your center throwing up on the ball, do you want us to take him out next time?’ I said, absolutely, please do that, because you’re talking about a critical situation, and it’s third down, and I’ve never had to throw with vomit on the football. Malik probably didn’t appreciate that.”

It’s obviously a rather disgusting situation for everyone involved and not one that the Packers exactly prepared for.

The good news is, the play didn’t ultimately cost the Packers all that much as the team still came away with a victory.

Still, it’s a rather unique situation the team won’t soon forget.

