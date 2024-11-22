Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Daniel Jones era in New York has officially come to a close.

Jones was demoted from his position as the New York Giants starting quarterback and even played safety for the scout team during practice afterward. It appears Jones has had enough of the public humiliation.

“The Giants are releasing QB Daniel Jones, sources tell (FOX). I’m told Jones asked for his release and the team is granting it after his benching,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Friday.

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“LMAO bro gets to enjoy the holidays with his big bag of money Elite work DJ,” one fan said on Twitter.

“That escalated quickly. Then again, he basically gave his farewell speech yesterday,” one fan added.

“Giants organization failed him,” one fan added.

“And thus begins the portion of his career as a bridge/high-end backup. But by all reports seems like he was a standup guy that would be a benefit to any locker room,” someone added.

“Man just robbed a bank and walked out the front door,” said another fan.

“Thank you 8, idc what flack I’m gonna get for this but I always respected you, hope you find a place where you can succeed,” a fan added.

“He’s better than a handful of other starters but they’re all teams who probably shouldn’t be trying to win games,” a fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see where Jones’ career goes from here.