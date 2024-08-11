Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

To this point in training camp, Malik Nabers has been one of the biggest bright spots for the New York Giants.

But the rookie wide receiver has reportedly suffered a setback, with ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reporting that the LSU product has been diagnosed with what is believed to be a minor ankle sprain.

Nabers suffered the injury during the Giant’s practice on Sunday. According to Pat Leonard of the New Yok Daily News, the 21-year-old took off his left shoe and limped off the practice field.

Rookie WR Malik Nabers left practice early. The Giants don’t appear overly concerned at this point. https://t.co/YDE4nTiLOY — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 11, 2024

It’s obviously good news for the Giants that Nabers’ injury appears to be minor and likely won’t require him to miss an extended period of time. The No. 6 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft has drawn rave reviews for his performance throughout training camp and has even drawn comparisons to another former LSU star, Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

In three seasons in Baton Rouge, Nabers tallied 189 receptions for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns, including 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023. He is expected to be one of the Giants’ top offensive weapons in 2024 as New York looks to bounce back from last season’s 6-11 record.

