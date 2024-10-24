Syndication: Florida Times-Union

The New York Giants are 2-5, and for whatever reason ownership seems content there. According to one NFL reporter, New York does not plan on moving on from head coach Brian Daboll or general manger Joe Schoen.

“John Mara said he does not anticipate making changes after the season. Part of (the) reason he is committed to Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll — he still has confidence in them. Thinks he has not been patient enough in recent years,” Judy Battista reported on Wednesday.

It’s a shocking vote of confidence considering the Giants have floundered in back-to-back seasons now. Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“He kept an incompetent buffoon like Dave Gettleman for 4 years. Someone half decent like Schoen will probably get 8. This organization is rotten from the core,” one fan said on Twitter.

“This last draft class saved Schoen career,” a fan added.

“Daniel Jones is cooked, and the Giants definitely need a fresh start at QB, but we all know what—and who—the real problem is. Joe Schoen has to be the worst GM in NFL History,” one fan added.

“This is a good thing…give Daboll his QB Schoen has done a DECENT job at drafting ..minus the Neal pick Thibs wait and see..some could argue Pickens over Robinson,” one fan added.

“Daboll would get an OC job in days. Hard to judge this team after losing their best offensive player and OT while they already had nothing at QB,” another fan said.

“Only thing that should change is getting Danny Pennies tf outta that qb1 spot,” someone chimed in.

Things aren’t going well in New York and eventually, heads are going to roll, it’ll be interesting to see whose.