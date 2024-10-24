New York Giants co-owner John Mara, left, and head coach Brian Daboll talk before the Giants take on the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

The New York Giants haven’t made much noise to this point in the season, which had some believing that head coach Brian Daboll could be on the hot seat. However, according to Giants owner John Mara, that is seemingly not the case.

Daboll and the Giants have simply failed to generate much offense to this point in the season. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has been incredibly impressive when healthy. But aside from that, it has been an offense searching for answers.

Daboll even surprisingly benched starting quarterback Daniel Jones in favor of Drew Lock near the end of their Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s still unclear whether Jones will be hanging on to his starting job in Week 8. But we do know that Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen aren’t going anywhere.

According to Judy Battista of NFL.com, Mara recently said that he “does not anticipate” making changes after the season when it comes to Schoen or Daboll, believing that he has “not been patient enough” in recent years.

The Giants struggles offensively do somewhat fall on Daboll considering he is the team’s play-caller and was lauded over the course of his coaching career as a “quarterback guru”, who played a huge part in Josh Allen’s success during his time as offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills.

That same success has not carried over to the Giants. It will be interesting to see whether Mara changes his mind depending on how the rest of this season goes.But for the time being, John Mara hasn’t seen enough yet when it comes to Daboll.

