The New York Giants are set to head to Dallas for a Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys. And just one day out of the game, they are still unsure of who their starting quarterback will be for the game.

It has been largely a mess at the quarterback position for the Giants all season long, which has gone a long way into the organization currently sitting at 2-9 on the season.

This is the worst record of any team in the NFC. And unfortunately, things seemingly aren’t set to get much better at the position anytime soon.

The Giants let go of longtime starter Daniel Jones last week after six years with the organization, opting to give Tommy DeVito a chance at starting instead.

Things didn’t exactly go to plan for DeVito in Week 12, putting up just seven points on offense in a 30-7 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, it is unclear whether DeVito will even be able to play on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys. He has been nursing a right forearm injury, which we now know certainly has a chance to hold him out of the game.

While his current injury status for the game is questionable, recent revelations certainly indicate that he will not be suiting up for the game.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, DeVito not only didn’t practice on Wednesday with the team, but he also doesn’t plan on flying to Dallas on Wednesday with the rest of the team.

This likely means that we will see veteran quarterback Drew Lock start unless we miraculously see DeVito getting to the game with an alternate travel plan.

Lock notably hasn’t started a game all season long. In the brief time he has gotten on the field, he has completed just four passes for nine yards.

Luckily, the Cowboys starting quarterback situation isn’t all that much better heading into the game. Dak Prescott is not expected to return this season, with Cooper Rush starting in his absence. And even Rush was recently listed on the injury report heading into the game.

Don’t expect to see all that much offense in this game unless we see a revitalized Drew Lock under center for the Giants. But even if this is the case, the Giants don’t have much hope of competing for anything this season anyway…

